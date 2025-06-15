South Korean Prez Lee appoints deputy national security advisers ahead of G7 summit

Seoul, June 15 South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has appointed new deputy national security advisers, the presidential office said Sunday, ahead of his first overseas trip to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada this week.

Kim Hyun-jong, a retired three-star general who formerly served as chief of staff of the Ground Operations Command, was named the first deputy national security adviser, Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, told reporters.

Kim, who was previously involved in former President Moon Jae-in's defense reform initiative, is well suited to strengthen South Korea's military capabilities and lead military reform efforts, Kang said.

Lim Woong-soon, South Korea's ambassador to Canada, who has been preparing for the G7 summit, was chosen as the second deputy adviser in charge of foreign affairs policy.

Oh Hyun-joo, South Korea's first female envoy to the Holy See, was named the third deputy adviser tasked with economic security affairs, Yonhap news agency reported.

"President Lee said the upcoming G7 summit will mark the restoration of South Korea's summit diplomacy and negotiations for economic security," Kang said.

Lee will travel to Alberta from Monday to Wednesday to attend an expanded G7 session and hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of major economies, according to his office.

Lee also appointed Ha Jung-woo, the head of the Future AI Center at South Korea's tech firm Naver, as the presidential secretary for artificial intelligence policy, a newly minted position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor