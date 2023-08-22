South Korean Prez looking forward to first India visit: Foreign Minister Park tells Deputy NSA Misri

Seoul [South Korea], August 22 : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is looking forward to his visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit in September and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Park made these remarks during his meeting with Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri called on Foreign Minister Park Jin of South Korea on Tuesday. Both reiterated the strong desire to further strengthen and enhance multifaceted bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Park mentioned that President Yoon is looking forward to his first visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit in September and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Both agreed that Critical and Emerging Technologies is an area where both countries can enhance collaborations.

Deputy NSA Misri is in Seoul for the Fourth India- RoK Strategic Dialogue at the Deputy NSA- level.

