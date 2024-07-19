South Korean Science Minister nominee vows to renovate R&D system

Seoul, July 19 South Korea's Science Minister nominee Yoo Sang-im on Friday vowed to make every effort to revamp the research and development system to help the country take a global lead in advanced technologies.

"We need to focus on restoring and securing technological sovereignty at a time when global powers are competing for technological hegemony," Yoo told reporters on his way to his confirmation hearing preparation office, Yonhap news agency reported.

He said he feels a "big responsibility," as the development of science and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced biology, play a significant role in improving national competitiveness.

Yoo also added that he will work to provide necessary financial support for science research projects amid criticism over the government's reduction of budget for such projects this year.

Yoo, a professor of material engineering at Seoul National University, was tapped to lead the Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday.

He is known for his expertise in superconductors and magnetic materials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor