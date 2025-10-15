South Korean seeks to repatriate its 60 nationals detained in Cambodia by weekend

Seoul, Oct 15 South Korea's National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac said on Wednesday that efforts are underway to bring back about 60 Korean suspects detained by Cambodian authorities over job scams by this weekend, as a joint response team was set to depart for Phnom Penh to address crimes targeting Koreans following public outrage over the torture and death of a Korean student.

Wi told reporters that 63 Korean suspects are being kept in custody after they were apprehended by Cambodian law enforcement authorities in the job scam crackdown. Separately, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday that about 80 Koreans linked to job scams in Cambodia are missing or their safety cannot be confirmed.

"Our top priority is to bring home some 60 Koreans detained by Cambodian authorities. It is important to swiftly remove them from the crime scene," Wi said.

"We are making efforts to repatriate them by this weekend."

"Once they return to Korea, they will be subject to investigation and legal action depending on their level of involvement," he added, noting that they are among several thousand people rounded up in Cambodia's recent crackdown on criminal activities, Yonhap news agency reported.

A joint government response team is also set to depart for Cambodia on Wednesday amid an escalating job scam crisis involving the trafficking, torture and captivity of South Koreans, following public shock and fear sparked by the brutal death of a South Korean college student.

The response team, consisting of officials from the foreign ministry, police and the spy agency, is scheduled to head for Phnom Penh later in the day, as it seeks to engage with high-level Cambodian government officials to address the crimes and urge their cooperation for the repatriation of South Korean nationals.

The issue has become a top priority for Seoul as it faces mounting public criticism for overlooking the situation and allowing its people to fall victim to the violent crimes spiralling out of control.

The response team, led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Ji-na, is expected to call for the Cambodian authorities' cooperation in the investigation into the death of the student, who was allegedly killed after suffering from torture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor