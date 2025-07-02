South Korean special counsel imposes fresh travel ban on ex-first lady

Seoul, July 2 A South Korean special counsel team has imposed a fresh travel ban on former first lady Kim Keon Hee as part of its probe into corruption allegations surrounding her, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

The investigation team, led by special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, made the move after it received the case last month from the prosecution, which had already prohibited Kim from leaving the country, according to the sources.

The investigation into the former first lady, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, centres on 16 allegations, including her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, acceptance of a luxury bag and suspected interference in election nominations.

Min's team launched an official probe into the case Wednesday, holding a signboard-unveiling ceremony at its office in central Seoul.

It plans to take over case records on the alleged influence-peddling case related to election nominations at the main opposition People Power Party from the police on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, another special counsel, led by special prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon, opened an official investigation into suspicions that the then-government, including Yoon, tried to cover up the truth behind the death of a Marine during a search for torrential rain victims in July 2023.

"We will conduct all investigations in a manner that isn't excessive or biased," Min said at the ceremony at his office. "We will do our best to provide proper answers to various suspicions by combining our strengths and pooling our wisdom."

"We will do our best to thoroughly determine the actual truth," Lee said at the ceremony at his office, Yonhap news agency reported.

Together with another special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk, which has already begun its investigation into Yoon's failed martial law bid, the three teams were appointed by President Lee Jae Myung following his inauguration last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor