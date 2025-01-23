South Korea's anti-graft agency hands over martial law probe to prosecutors

Seoul [South Korea], January 23 : South Korea's anti-corruption agency has handed over its investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged attempt to impose martial law to the prosecution, urging that he be charged with insurrection and abuse of power, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) announced on Thursday that it transferred all related investigation materials, totaling over 30,000 pages compiled into 69 volumes. The CIO does not have indictment powers against a president.

"The suspect continues to be uncooperative and defy the procedures under the criminal justice system despite facing nationally serious charges of being a leader of an insurrection," Lee Jae-seung, the CIO deputy chief, said during a press briefing.

"In these circumstances, we decided that rather than continually trying to question him, it would be more effective for determining the truth behind the incident for the prosecution, which has to decide on the indictment, to combine the investigation thus far and look further into whatever is needed," he added, according to Yonhap.

Yoon is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is conducting a trial to determine whether his impeachment by the National Assembly will be upheld or overturned.

If the impeachment is confirmed, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a presidential election within 60 days. If it is overturned, he will regain his position.

The prosecution is expected to file for an extension of Yoon's arrest and indict him following further questioning around February 5, according to Yonhap.

Earlier on January 19, Seoul Western District Court in Seoul issued a detention warrant for Yoon, citing concerns over potential evidence tampering and allowing authorities to hold him for an extended period over his controversial martial law declaration in December 2024.

South Korean investigators had arrested Yoon on January 15 over accusations of prompting an uprising against the government.

On December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country. The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach South Korea's President.

