South Korea's defence chief discusses ways to advance alliance with US envoy

Seoul, Nov 21 South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Friday held talks with acting US Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim to discuss ways to advance the Seoul-Washington alliance following summit talks between their leaders, the South's defence ministry said.

In the meeting, Ahn congratulated Kim on his appointment and called for close cooperation on advancing their alliance into a forward-looking and comprehensive strategic alliance, according to the ministry, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In October, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump held summit talks on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, of which the details outlining their discussions were released in a joint fact sheet this month.

Ahn also held annual security talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Seoul earlier this month.

In response, Kim reaffirmed the US ironclad commitment to defending South Korea and pledged utmost efforts by the embassy to maintain and further advance the steadfast South Korea-US alliance.

Ahn explained Seoul's ongoing efforts to establish sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula while maintaining a firm combined defense posture, to which Kim concurred on the importance of their bilateral coordination on North Korean policy.

Both sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the area of maintenance, repair and operations and shipbuilding and work together in a mutually beneficial and future-oriented manner to resolve necessary policy issues, the ministry said.

Their meeting came as the allies have been working to modernize the alliance amid a changing security environment, marked by a U.S. push urging its allies to shoulder more of the defense burden and to play a greater role to address an assertive China.

Kim, a former State Department deputy assistant secretary, was officially appointed as acting ambassador last month.

Earlier this week, South Korean and US officials struck an upbeat note on the trajectory of the two countries' evolving relationship, calling it a "model" and "forward-looking" alliance, as they celebrated the Korean National Day and Armed Forces Day in Washington.

Their display of confidence over the decades-old alliance came a day after Seoul and Washington issued a joint fact sheet encompassing wide-ranging agreements on security, trade and other fronts, easing uncertainties over the bilateral relations and ending a flurry of speculation surrounding the delay in its release.

The celebration was attended by South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha, US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael DeSombre, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Christopher Mahoney and other prominent figures.

The event's venue, the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, drew attention as it is where the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in 1949 by representatives of 12 founding member countries to create the transatlantic alliance during the Cold War.

"So, it's very fitting that we are here today celebrating the ROK-US alliance, or the model alliance as it has become to be known. For more than seven decades, it has underpinned peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and across the world," she said. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"Now under new administrations in both Seoul and Washington, the alliance approaches a new era as a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance that spans across security, economics and advanced technology, she added.

Kang took stock of progress in the two countries' relations on multiple fronts, including the recent finalisation of a trade deal between the two countries.

"After intensive negotiations following the August summit, our trade and industry authorities reached a long-awaited breakthrough on tariffs -- an achievement that strengthens the foundation of our economic and technical partnership," she said.

