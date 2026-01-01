South Korea's Defence Minister inspects early warning aircraft amid security concerns over North Korea

Seoul, Jan 1 South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back conducted his first inspection of the year on Thursday aboard an airborne early warning aircraft amid lingering security concerns over North Korea, the ministry said.

Ahn flew on the E-737 Peace Eye, flanked by KF-21, FA-50 and TA-50 jets, marking the first time homegrown aircraft were used for such an escort mission, according to the defence ministry.

"Sustainable peace is possible when a nation has the strength to defend itself," Ahn said, adding that the military must proactively prepare for future security challenges through independent defence capabilities.

During the flight, Ahn spoke with commanders from multiple units, including the captain of the ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer deployed in the East Sea and a Marine battalion commander stationed on Baengnyeong Island near the maritime border with North Korea, reports Yonhap news agency.

Ahn also stressed the need to maintain firm operational readiness in a call with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Jin Yong-sung, his office said.

Meanwhile, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Thursday urged troops to be prepared to respond promptly in the event of enemy provocations, his office said.

Jin made the remarks as he presided over the military's first situation assessment meeting of the year and held video talks with units in remote areas, including a general outpost near the border with North Korea and a Marine unit on the South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong. North Korea's shelling of Yeonpyeong in 2010 killed two South Korean civilians and two Marines.

He instructed troops to respond promptly and in line with established principles and standards in the event of enemy provocations, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Jin was also briefed by commanders of overseas contingents and stressed the need to maintain operational readiness while ensuring the safety of deployed personnel.

A total of 1,005 South Korean troops are deployed across 13 overseas regions, mainly on United Nations peacekeeping and multinational security missions, with key units stationed in Lebanon, South Sudan and waters off Somalia for anti-piracy operations, according to the Defence White Paper 2022, the latest year for which data are available.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor