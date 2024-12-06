South Korea's network operators beef up traffic monitoring ahead of impeachment vote

Seoul, Dec 6 Operators of South Korea's major network services have bolstered their monitoring system to prepare for heavy online traffic ahead of the parliament's vote on a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, company officials said Friday.

Naver Corp., the operator of the country's largest internet portal, is working to prepare for possible traffic explosion over the weekend and prevent any inconvenience for users, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the officials.

The National Assembly plans to vote on Yoon's impeachment motion on Saturday, holding him accountable for the surprise declaration of martial law Tuesday night, which was lifted by lawmakers hours later.

With the nation in shock over the incident, Naver's news page saw all-time high traffic shortly after the martial law declaration, and the surge briefly disrupted some of its functions.

Kakao Corp., the operator of internet portal Daum, has expanded its server capacity to respond to a possible spike in traffic over the weekend, its officials said.

Major mobile carriers have also been bracing for possible disruptions to their services amid the ongoing political turmoil.

An official at KT Corp. said it will "carry out responsibilities as the country's key telecommunications service provider by monitoring network traffic and immediately responding to any disruptions".

SK Telecom Co. also plans to closely monitor its service and prepare measures to provide stable communications service in regions expected to have mass crowds over the weekend, according to its official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor