South Korea's ruling party demands suspension of Yoon Suk Yeol's powers

Seoul [South Korea], December 6 : The head of South Korea's ruling party has called for suspending powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing "credible evidence" that he sought the arrest of political leaders after the imposition of martial law, Al Jazeera reported.

People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon, who had earlier expressed his opposition to efforts to impeach Yoon, stated "newly emerging facts" had tipped the scales against Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han said, "I learned last night the president ordered the defence counter-intelligence commander to arrest major political leaders, characterising them as antistate forces, and mobilised intelligence institutions in the process," according to Al Jazeera report.

He further said, "I have said that to prevent this country from descending into further chaos, I would try to stop the impeachment bill from passing this time."

PPP leader called it necessary to stop Yoon Suk Yeol from exercising his powers as South Korea's President. He said, "But based on what has been revealed, to protect South Korea and our people, I believe it is necessary to stop President Yoon from exercising his powers as president promptly."

Han said that South Korea's President did not acknowledge that imposition of martial law was illegal and wrong and there was a "significant risk" that he could make similar move again if he continues to remain in office.

Martial law was declared in South Korea for about six hours on Tuesday after Yoon made the announcement in a televised address to the nation in which he cited threats from "anti-state forces" and North Korean sympathisers.

The members of National Assembly mobilised for reversal of Yoon's order in a 190-0 vote. South Korea's President lifted order at about 4 am (local time). However, he announced the decision after troops had descended on the National Assembly and scuffled with legislators and protesters.

Yoon, who is facing impeachment, is currently under probe for treason along with the South Korea's resigned Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Army Chief of Staff General Park An-su and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, Al Jazeera reported, citing local media reports.

The statement of Han, who is South Korea's Justice Minister and one of Yoon's top rivals in the PPP, marks a shift in the ruling party's response to the crisis.

The opposition Democratic Party has called for a vote on Saturday night to impeach Yoon. However, it requires at least eight votes from the ruling party to reach two-thirds majority in the 300-member National Assembly. If the motion is successful, South Korea's Constitutional Court will take a decision on whether to confirm Yoon's removal from office, Al Jazeera reported.

Until now, the ruling party had hinted it would oppose the impeachment of Yoon, with some analysts saying that lawmakers feared backlash for going against their own party, as it had happened after the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016. Later, Park was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption before she was pardoned.

