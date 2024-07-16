South Sudan parties ink protocols to shore up peace process

Nairobi, July 16 South Sudan's Transitional Government of National Unity and holdout opposition groups on Monday signed eight protocols designed to accelerate efforts toward bringing lasting peace and stability in the country.

The signing, during ongoing peace talks in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, was witnessed by senior government officials, diplomats, opposition groups, civil society and bilateral partners.

Lazaro Sumbeiywo, chief mediator for the South Sudan Mediation Peace Process, told journalists in Nairobi that the parties signed a protocol that committed them to the facilitation and provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need as a result of previous and current conflicts.

Another protocol, on trust and confidence measures that provide for the release of all political detainees and prisoners, was also inked, Sumbeiywo said.

The Nairobi peace talks, known as Tumaini, a Swahili word that means hope, are being attended by the transitional unity government as well as opposition groups that were not included in the 2018 agreement that ended South Sudan's five-year civil war, such as the Real-Sudan People's Liberation Movement led by Pagan Amum and the South Sudan United Front led by Paul Malong Awan, the former chief of staff of the South Sudan People's Defense Force.

The parties also committed to a permanent ceasefire agreement as well as the unification of all forces in a process to include armed opposition groups.

The document provides details of an inclusive governance structure and responsibility-sharing among the government, opposition groups, and other stakeholders, covering areas such as executive roles, legislature, security, constitutional processes, and election management, reported Xinhua news agency.

The parties, who have been meeting in Nairobi since May 9, agreed to revitalize, structure, and reconstitute the National Constitutional Review Commission to expand membership and provide an all-inclusive commission.

They also agreed to enhance inclusivity in the constitution-making structures and processes.

The government representatives and opposition groups also agreed to form a high-level panel of heads of state and government from the East African region to monitor and oversee the implementation of the peace process.

The high-level panel will review briefs and reports and engage with the European Union, the United Nations, the East African Community and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an East African bloc, on the process of implementation of the Tumaini initiative.

Sumbeiywo, the chief negotiator, said the panel will also advise and recommend actions to be taken for the proper and timely implementation of the peace process.

The South Sudan parties also signed a protocol to end communal conflicts and land disputes and provide solutions to contribute to overall peace and stability in the country.

In December 2023, South Sudan President Salva Kiir reportedly asked his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto to assume the lead in mediating peace talks, taking over from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome.

Disagreements over the agenda led the Rome-based community to call off peace negotiations in March 2023.

