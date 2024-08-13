Southern African Development Community commits to fostering regional development

Harare, Aug 13 The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers' meeting opened in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare Tuesday, with officials reaffirming their commitment to upholding peace and security to foster regional integration and development.

In his acceptance speech as the incoming chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava said SADC must continue to implement its regional development plan anchored on the foundation of peace, security, and good governance.

"Peace and stability are fundamental ingredients for a regional transformative agenda. Without them, our aspirations and vision will be gravely compromised," Shava said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He took over the chairmanship of the SADC Council of Ministers from Tete Antonio, minister of external relations of Angola.

The two-day meeting is part of the preliminary events held ahead of the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government scheduled for Saturday in Harare.

Shava bemoaned the impact of terrorism-induced conflicts in some parts of the SADC region, notably in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, noting that the regional development agenda can not be achieved without peace and tranquility.

He said the region continues to face numerous challenges militating against its development, including climate change-induced disasters, epidemics, extreme poverty, conflicts, gender inequality, terrorism, illicit flow of resources, and low levels of intra-regional trade.

Speaking at the same occasion, Executive Secretary of the SADC Elias Magosi said the regional bloc continues to put its focus on socioeconomic integration and maintenance of peace and security in the region.

"SADC recognizes that peace and good governance provide pathways for integration and socioeconomic development of the region. To this end, SADC continued to make timely interventions to consolidate peace and stability in the region," Magosi added.

--IANS

