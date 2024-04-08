Southern Israel remains "resilient" amidst ongoing threats

Sderot (Southern Israel) [Israel], April 8 : Despite enduring relentless missile attacks and the recent destruction of a police station by Hamas terrorists, the people of Sderot demonstrate remarkable resilience and determination.

Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Tal Cohen, lauded the residents of Sderot, emphasising their strength in the face of adversity. "The best thing I can say about the people of Sderot is resilience," Cohen said, adding, "For the last 20 years, they have lived under the constant threat of missile attacks. Now, with the added fear of terrorism, they continue to persevere."

The recent conflict saw Hamas terrorists seize control of a police station in Sderot, prompting the IDF to take decisive action. The building was later demolished, and the site now serves as a memorial adorned with flags, honouring those who sacrificed in defence of the community.

Despite the ongoing challenges, life in Sderot persists. Residents continue to go about their daily routines, shopping, and conducting business, demonstrating a resolute commitment to their homes despite the ever-present dangers.

Six months have elapsed since Hamas launched a brutal onslaught on Israel, resulting in widespread devastation and loss of life. Despite the passage of time, 134 hostages remain in Hamas' captivity, their fate hanging in the balance amidst ongoing efforts to secure their release.

The Israel Defence Forces have withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip after a long four-month fight in the Khan Younis area, reported The Times of Israel.

As the country marked six months of war against Hamas, the IDF published new data on its operations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon, highlighting everything from the number of terror operatives killed to the number of sites struck.

According to the data, more than 13,000 Hamas operatives and members of other terror groups have been killed by the IDF in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, in addition to some 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7, when gunmen rampaged through southern communities, massacring some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 253 to Gaza.

The data presented by the IDF further stated that the military has killed five Hamas brigade commanders and those of an equivalent rank, as well as more than 20 battalion commanders.

As Israel grapples with the ongoing repercussions of the October 7 attack, the nation remains steadfast in its commitment to securing the safe return of all hostages held by Hamas. With billboards at Ben-Gurion Airport serving as a poignant reminder of the urgency of this mission, the call to "Bring them home now" echoes louder than ever before.

