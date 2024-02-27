SP martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 27 A police official and two terrorists were killed during an encounter on Tuesday in Mardan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident occurred during the early hours when the police reached the site after receiving information about the presence of the terrorists, Xinhua news agency reported.

In exchange of fire, a senior police official and two terrorists were killed, police said.

Four other policemen, including an official and three constables, had also been injured in the clash, said the police, adding that the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

