"Spain, Dubai visit will strengthen vision of a developed Madhya Pradesh,": CM Yadav

Barcelona [Spain], July 20 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed optimism on his visit to Spain.

CM Yadav stated that, under the Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025, he signed MoUs and held productive talks with investors to promote the state's potential growth.

In a post on X on Saturday, CM Yadav said, "Under the Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025, during the Spain visit, I engaged in discussions with entrepreneurs, investors, and businesspersons, signed MoUs, observed global agri-models like Mercabarna, and also met with the Indian diaspora. This visit will strengthen the vision of a developed Madhya Pradesh on the global stage."

Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue–2025 के अंतर्गत स्पेन प्रवास में उद्यमियों, निवेशकों व व्यवसायियों से संवाद व MoU के अलावा Mercabarna जैसे वैश्विक एग्री-मॉडल का अवलोकन किया और भारतीय प्रवासियों से भेंट भी की। यह प्रवास विकसित मध्यप्रदेश की परिकल्पना को वैश्विक मंच पर मजबूती देगा।… pic.twitter.com/I7GsK0c6bP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 19, 2025

CM Yadav on Saturday said that his visit to Dubai and Spain is nearing its conclusion, highlighting the tour's focus on exploring opportunities for the state's progress and promoting employment, industries, and tourism.

Speaking from Barcelona, CM Yadav said, "We have reached the last leg of our Dubai and Spain visit. As we had set the objective of our tour, we were to explore all the areas for the progress of our state with our Indians connected to Madhya Pradesh, especially everything that provides employment. We also went to the industries and restaurants to promote tourism. Wherever there are Indian restaurants, we visited them."

He further noted the growing global presence and reputation of India and its citizens under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We have seen that in our changing times, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the way India and its citizens have gone abroad and made their reputation. In today's turbulent times, people are looking at India on a large scale for business opportunities, looking at Indian products," CM Yadav added.

Reinforcing this outreach, the Chief Minister also addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Spain as part of the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025' held on Friday (local time), underlining the state's commitment to building global partnerships and strengthening diaspora ties.

