Spain floods claim over 200 lives, Valencia hardest hit

Madrid [Spain], November 2 : Spain reels from its deadliest natural disaster in decades as catastrophic floods claim more than 200 lives, with Valencia bearing the brunt of the devastation, according to a report by CNN.

The storm has claimed at least 205 lives, with 202 fatalities reported in the hardest-hit region of Valencia, according to regional emergency services. This catastrophic event marks the country's deadliest natural disaster in decades, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Authorities issued a warning on Friday, highlighting that roads have collapsed in some areas, with emergency services unable to get access.

More details are emerging of the devastation in the Valencia region, with residents reporting large amounts of damage and horrific encounters with the rapidly rising water. A courthouse was turned into a temporary morgue in the region's capital, Valencia city, CNN reported.

In the La Torre neighbourhood, where waters swelled to chest level, volunteers continue their search for missing individuals.

Rescue teams discovered the bodies of seven people in an underground parking garage there on Thursday, according to national broadcaster RTVE, citing police, according to CNN.

Parts of the country were still battered by heavy downpours on Friday. Authorities sounded the alarm overnight, issuing a red warning for Andalusia's Huelva coast, which was deluged with 140 millimetres (5.5 inches) of rain in 12 hours. Orange and yellow alerts remain in effect for isolated areas of Valencia.

Meanwhile, in light of the floods, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez chaired the Crisis Committee to monitor the effects of the DANA. Sharing a post on X, the Spanish government said, "The President of the Government, @sanchezcastejon, has chaired the Crisis Committee to monitor the effects of the DANA. The Government is committed to continuing to allocate all necessary resources for as long as necessary."

Amidst the devastating floods, Spain's Defence Ministry deployed two helicopters to Valencia, loaded with humanitarian supplies for those affected. "Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters #FAMET @EjercitoTierra have taken off from their base in Colmenar Viejo, #Madrid, heading to Valencia with supplies for those affected by #DANA: water, food rations and clothing donated by Caritas Colmenar," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

Notably, the torrential rain was likely caused by what Spanish meteorologists call a "gota fria," or cold drop or DANA, which refers to a pool of cooler air high in the atmosphere that can separate from the jet stream, causing it to move slowly and often lead to high-impact rainfall. This phenomenon is most common in autumn, according to CNN.

