Spain issues red alert for heavy rain in Catalonia

Madrid [Spain], July 13 (ANI/WAM): Spanish authorities on Saturday issued the highest-level red alert for much of the northeastern region of Catalonia in anticipation of heavy rainfall, prompting the national railway operator to suspend train services in the area.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecast 90 millimetres of rainequivalent to 90 litres per square metrewithin a single hour this evening near Barcelona and in Tarragona province. The agency warned that this could pose a serious risk of flooding and urged residents to follow civil protection advisories in response to the exceptional weather conditions.

In addition to Catalonia, an orange alertthe second-highest levelwas issued for several other regions in northern and eastern Spain, including Aragon and parts of the Valencia region, due to the risk of heavy rain. (ANI/WAM)

