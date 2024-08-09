Spain on alert for high temperatures, extreme risk of forest fires

Madrid, Aug 9 Much of Spain has been on alert since Friday due to high temperatures and extreme or very high risk of forest fires as the fourth heatwave of the summer hit the country, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The State Meteorological Agency announced that the heatwave will last until Sunday or possibly next Monday, with its peak expected on Saturday.

It warned that extreme temperatures not seen in Spain for more than 30 years are expected this summer, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July, Spain recorded 771 deaths due to extreme temperatures, 85 more than the same month last year, according to the Institute of Health Carlos III.

The Spanish Interior Ministry has urged citizens to protect themselves and take extreme precautions.

Last winter was the warmest in the country since 1961, with temperatures at 1.9 degrees above average. The year 2023 has recorded the second-highest average temperature on record, second only to 2022.

