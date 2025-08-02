Spain recieves last batch of Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft from India

Madrid [Spain], August 2 : Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik alongwith other senior officials received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville.

Indian embassy in Spain on Saturday said that the delivery was two months ahead of the schedule, marking an important milestone in Indian defence capabilities.

"Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior officials from Indian Air Force, received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville. The delivery, two months ahead of schedule, marks an important milestone in strengthening India's defense capabilities," the embassy said in a post on X.

The Airbus C295 is a robust, reliable and highly versatile tactical transport aircraft designed for missions ranging from troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance, to signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport and airborne firefighting.

It is the world's most versatile and efficient multi-role tactical airlifter.

With more than 300 aircraft under contract, the C295 has an outstanding reliability record and proves itself to be a highly efficient aircraft every day.

The C295 is the perfect workhorse, offering unparalleled versatility and proven reliability to meet the needs of armed forces, governments and NGOs.

Bilateral partnership in defence sector between both the countries has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. The procurement of 56 C295 aircraft from Airbus Spain in a USD 2.5 billion contract, 40 of which will

be made in India by Tata Advanced Systems, represents the first Make in India project in the defence aircraft sector. The Chief of Indian Air Force ACM VR Chaudhari presided the handing over of the first C295 Aircraft to Indian government on September 13, 2023 in Seville, as per a statement by the MEA.

