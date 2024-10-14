Spanish Ambassador to India visits Srinagar

Srinagar [India], October 14 : Spanish Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio visited the Pratap Singh Museum to learn about the rich past of Kashmir and to strengthen the relations between India and Spain.

The visit marks a cultural exchange and will foster goodwill between the two nations.

The visit will promote the rich arts and crafts of Jammu and Kashmir, thereby bringing to the world the importance of art and culture of the region.

In an interview with ANI, Ambassador Antonio spoke about increasing the cultural cooperation between India and Spain, with efforts being made to increase progress in 2025 and heighten the efforts by 2026. The Ambassador noted that Kashmir is very important area. He emphasised heritage tourism and gave a call for promoting nature-based tourism, which is gaining momentum amongst young tourists.

The Spanish envoy is on visit to Srinagar, after which he will visit Pahalgam.

Apart from the museum, the Spanish ambassador, along with his wife, also visited a number of heritage sites and gardens, thereby exploring the natural beauty of Kashmir.

