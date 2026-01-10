Spanish Foreign Ministry inaugurates room dedicated to Afghan women

Madrid [Spain], January 10 : A commemorative room was unveiled at Spain's Foreign Ministry in honor of the women and girls of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez along with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, inaugurated a dedicated room at the ministry during the Ambassadors' Meeting in Madrid, to honor the struggle and efforts of Afghan women and girls.

Sanchez said that the world still owes an unpaid debt to Afghan women, as per Tolo News.

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to once again emphasize that the world owes an unpaid debt to the women of Afghanistan, a debt that falls within the framework of the feminist foreign policy that Spain has led in recent years. As I have said before, we hope 2026 will be a year of peace," as quoted by Tolo News.

The Spanish Foreign Minister said that his country stands with Afghan women and will remain a committed ally to their cause.

Jose Manuel Albares, Spain's Foreign Minister, said: "Your struggle is our struggle. Your hope is our hope. And your voice is our voice. There will be no silence. We will not back down from this path. You will always have a place in this ministry, and within Spain's diplomatic service, you will always find an ally for your cause."

Tafsir Siahpush, a women's rights activist, commented: "For more than four years, such statements have been made by the international community, but unfortunately they have had no real impact, because they have not stood sincerely with Afghan women and have only made symbolic gestures."

The Islamic Emirate has not recently commented on this event, but in the past, it has repeatedly stated that it protects women's rights and provides for their needs according to Islamic principles, as reported by Tolo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor