Spanish PM pledges full support after flash floods kill at least 64 in eastern Spain

Madrid, Oct 30 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged full government support on Wednesday after devastating floods, caused by the heaviest rainfall in over five decades, claimed at least 64 lives in eastern and southeastern Spain.

Local media reported that dozens remain unaccounted for in Valencia, Albacete and Cuenca, with expectations that the death toll will rise.

Exceptionally heavy rainfall, totaling about 445 liters per square meter, hit parts of Valencia and the provinces of Albacete and Cuenca within just a few hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. TV footage showed the heaviest downpour since September 1966, causing widespread flooding that inundated streets, swept away cars, burst riverbanks, and submerged a bridge over the River Magro.

At least 50 roads were cut off by the floods, including major highways A3 and A7, while railway services between Madrid and Valencia were also suspended, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prime Minister Sanchez convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning and made a formal declaration at midday, pledging full support from his government to the families of flood victims. "Our absolute priority is to help you," Sanchez said, emphasizing that public administrations are coordinating all available resources and efforts to assist victims in rebuilding their homes and lives as swiftly as possible.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union (EU) has activated the Copernicus satellite system to aid in coordinating rescue efforts. European Council President Charles Michel also confirmed that the EU stands ready to provide additional support.

Around 1,000 members of the Spanish Military's Emergency Response United (UME) have been deployed to the affected areas. The Spanish government delegate for Valencia, Pilar Bernabe, urged citizens to avoid dangerous roads in the provinces of Valencia and neighboring Castellon. "There are still people trapped, and we need to support the emergency services," she said.

Meteorologists attribute the torrential rain to a phenomenon known as "isolated high-altitude depression," or DANA in Spanish, which occurs when a cold air front crosses the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea. While its impacts are often localized, similar events wreaked havoc in 1966 and 1957, with the River Turia overflowing and devastating the city of Valencia.

While weather conditions are expected to improve in southeastern Spain, authorities in the northeastern region of Catalonia have issued an "extreme weather" warning, citing risks of further flash floods.

