Spanish President Pedro Sanchez to visit India from October 27-29

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, accompanied by his spouse Begona Gomez, will pay an official visit to India from October 27 to 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

This will be Sanchez's first visit to India and the first visit of a Spanish President in 18 years, the MEA said.

During the visit, President Sanchez will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi.

"The two leaders will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, a flagship "Make in India" initiative in the aviation sector which is being set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain," the MEA added in its statement.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will call on Spanish President during his visit.

President Sanchez will also visit Mumbai, where he will interact with trade and industry leaders, think tanks, and the film industry.

A number of MoUs/agreements are also expected to be signed during the visit, which shall give a fillip to bilateral cooperation, as per the MEA statement.

India and Spain enjoy close and friendly relations. The bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Modi visited Spain in 2017.

President Sanchez's visit will be an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various sectors, including trade and investment, IT, innovation, infrastructure, renewable energy, defence and security, pharma, agro-tech and bio-tech, culture and tourism.

