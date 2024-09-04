Speaker of National Assembly of Djibouti visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): Dileita Mohamed Dileita, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During their visit, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti and his delegation, toured the halls and external corridors of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, along FNC members Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Al Dhahouri and Mohammed Al Yamahi.

They were briefed on the mosque's message of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to others, all of which are rooted in the principles and values established by the UAE's Founding Father.

They also learned about the significant role played by the Centre in promoting a tolerant Islamic culture and enhancing cultural communication between different cultures and peoples worldwide, further exploring the history of the grand structure, its aesthetic grandeur, and the exquisite art of Islamic architecture displayed in all its aspects.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with a gift that encapsulates the mosque's beauty: floral mosaic designs of the exterior columns, a compass inspired by the mosque's chandeliers, and a copy of "Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace." This publication from the Centre offers a photographic journey through the mosque's architectural splendour, featuring award-winning images from the "Spaces of Light" Photography Award and highlighting the mosque's unique architectural artistry. (ANI/WAM)

