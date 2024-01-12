SpiceJet announces special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on Jan 21

New Delhi, Jan 12 SpiceJet on Friday announced a special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21 catering to passengers attending the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram temple the following day.

An official said that the airline will also operate a return flight on the same day to ensure a seamless travel experience for devotees.

The special flight from Delhi is scheduled to depart at 1.30 p.m., reaching Ayodhya by 3 p.m.

The return flight on the following day will take off at 5 p.m., landing in Delhi at 6.30 p.m.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: "The Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a moment of immense pride for every Indian. We are blessed to witness this historic moment in our lifetime.

"SpiceJet is deeply honoured to play a role in connecting devotees attending this momentous event and is committed to providing a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all passengers."

The airline official also said that "SpiceJet is further committed to enhancing air connectivity to Ayodhya, connecting the holy city to multiple destinations across the country".

"Details regarding these new routes will be announced shortly, providing devotees with even greater access to this sacred destination."

