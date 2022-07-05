SpiceJet plane lands in Mumbai with cracked outer windshield

Mumbai, July 5 A SpiceJet flight landed safely in Mumbai with its outer windshield of the cockpit cracked, an airline spokesperson said on Monday.

The incident took place on SpiceJet flight SG-3324 operating from Kandla (Gujarat) to Mumbai by a turboprop Q400 aircraft.

At around 23,000 feet height, the outer pane of the windshield on the co-pilot's side cracked but the cabin pressurisation was observed to be normal.

The flight landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport later, said the spokesperson, but the cause of the accident - the second on Monday for the low-cost carrier - is not clear yet.

