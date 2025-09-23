Spirit Airlines Furloughs 1,800 Flight Attendants Amid Bankruptcy Struggles Ahead of Christmas

Spirit Airlines will furlough over 1,800 employees as part of cost-cutting measures during its second bankruptcy filing this year. The Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL)-based low-cost airline plans to cut one-third of its cabin crew to stabilise operations.

Spirit Airlines Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis stated that tough choices have been made for staff, along with requests for adjustments to the network, fleet, and workforce, to ensure long-term viability. The airline faces mounting pressure following its August 2025 Chapter 11 filing — the second in less than 12 months — after emerging from the first in March 2025 with $795 million in debt relief.

The carrier now aims to save $100 million in labour costs, starting with flight attendants, to align with reduced flight volumes. Spirit Airlines (NK) is also extending cost controls to pilots, furloughing hundreds and seeking $100 million in concessions from the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).