"Spiritual bridge": PM Modi on Lord Buddha's impact over deep-rooted relationship between India, Thailand

New Delhi [India], March 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended the profound spiritual connection between India and Thailand as nearly a million devotees gathered in Bangkok from February 23 to March 3, to pay homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples.

"The ideals of Lord Buddha serve as a spiritual bridge between India and Thailand, fostering a deep-rooted connection. I am glad the devotees had a spiritually rich experience," PM Modi posted on X in response to the Embassy of India, Bangkok tweet.

"Almost a million devotees in Thailand paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana in Bangkok from February 23 onwards till March 3," tweeted the Indian Embassy.

PM Modi acknowledged the spiritual richness of the devotees' experience and urged them to continue their reverence at upcoming locations. This remarkable act of devotion underscores the enduring ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi, in his tweet, further urged devotees to continue their spiritual journey by paying obeisance at upcoming locations where the relics would be enshrined. Specifically mentioning Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, Modi's call reinforces the enduring spiritual bond shared by India and Thailand, transcending geographical boundaries.

"I urge devotees to pay obeisance at Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, where the relics will be enshrined in the coming days," the tweet states.

As the relics continue to travel and be enshrined in various locations, the collective act of reverence by both Indian and Thai devotees underscores the shared cultural and spiritual heritage that unites the two nations in a tapestry of mutual respect and devotion.

