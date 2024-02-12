Split mandate in Pak polls: PML(N) moots idea of 'participatory coalition govt'

Islamabad, Feb 12 Amid spilt mandate in the general polls, Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) (PML-N) has suggested for a participatory coalition government, local media reported.

Talking to media persons after holding deliberations with the party's top leaders on the political scenario in the country and future course of action, PML(N) leader and former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said: "We are consulting with former allies to form the government at Centre, Dawn reported.

In the larger interest of the country, all should join hands to form the federal government, the former minister said.

Amid allegations of rigging in the polls, Tarar said not a single political party had won a majority in the National Assembly, which shows that "elections were fair".

