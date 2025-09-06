Spooked by Indian strikes, Senior Pak Air Force officer blusters about 60-0 score 'next time'

Karachi [Pakistan], September 6 : Pakistan's military is once again engaging in empty rhetoric after it suffered a body blow to its Air bases and fighter plane during Op Sindoor.

On Saturday Pakistan Air Force's senior officer, Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan tried to play up Pakistan's abilities by claiming, "Next time, the score will not be 6-0 but 60-0, Insha Allah (God willing)."

During his address at the Defence and Martyrs' Day ceremony in Karachi, he vowed that no sacrifice would be spared in the defence of the country."

"Pakistan is a peace-loving and progressive nation," he said, "but our desire for peace should never be mistaken for weakness."

He also claimed that the "armed forces are fully prepared to thwart all hostile intentions", adding that "India, Insha Allah, next time the score will not be limited to 6-0, but with the help of Allah it will be 60-0."

The empty rhetoric from the senior Pak Air force officer follows an August 9 speech by Chief of Indian Air force, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who confirmed that Indian Armed Forces had destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

The Air Chief revealed the information about India's damage to Pakistan's defence capabilities.

"We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said.

Listing other damages on Pakistan's defence capabilities, the Air Chief said, "We were able to get at least two command and control centres, like Murid and Chaklala. At least six radars, some of them big, some of them small. Two SAGW systems that is in Lahore and Okara. We attacked three hangars. One was the Sukkur UAV hangar, the Bholari hangar and the Jacobabad F-16 hangar. We have an indication of at least one AEW&C in that AEW&C hangar and a few F-16s, which were under maintenance there."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases, including Nur Khan air base in Pakistan.

