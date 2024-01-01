Spotify users facing massive crashing issues on Android

San Francisco, Jan 1 Several users are facing issues with the Spotify app as it constantly crashes on Android when they try to open the app.

According to 9to5Google, the latest beta update for Spotify is causing the app to crash before it even fully opens.

The problem leaves the app unable to open, with it crashing within a second or two of trying to first open it. However, the problem appears to be restricted to the most recent Spotify for Android beta update, version 8.9.2.169, the report mentioned.

Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the issue they have been facing lately.

"@SpotifyCares are there any known issues for the Spotify app on Android 14/Pixel 7 Pro? The app keeps crashing on my phone (and did not in the past)," a user wrote.

"@Spotify you've got a bug after your latest update.... app won't open and keeps crashing," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "Hey @SpotifyUK, the latest Android beta keeps crashing on my Pixel 8 Pro. Please take a look #spotify."

Meanwhile, Spotify is testing a prompt-based AI playlists feature that will help users create their favourite playlists using AI technology and prompts.

The "AI playlists" feature on Spotify was spotted by some users and the platform confirmed the test to TechCrunch.

Spotify, however, didn’t divulge further details about the AI technology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor