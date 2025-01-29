SRH Fahmi appointed as next Ambassador of India to Togo

New Delhi [India], January 29 : SRH Fahmi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Togo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

SRH Fahmi is presently the Director in the Ministry and will take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

It further added, "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly".

India and Togo have cordial bilateral relations. India recognized the Togolese Republic since it attained Independence in 1960.

As per the MEA, Togo opened its Embassy in New Delhi in 2010 and since then is headed by a Charge d'Affaires. India opened its Embassy in Togo on September 3, 2020.

Notably, Togo signed and ratified the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and at the joint invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron, President Faure Gnassingbe participated in the International Solar Alliance Founding Conference held in New Delhi on 11 March 2018. The Togolese President had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister.

As per the MEA, India is among the top trading partners of Togo. Togo is one of the beneficiaries of the Duty- Free Trade Preference scheme.

India has time and again extended aid to Togo.

According to the MEA, India has extended five Lines of Credit (LOCs) worth around USD 150 million bilaterally to Togo for various projects. Some of these are the Rural Electrification Project in 2011, Farming and cultivation of rice, maize and sorghum in 2012, Rural Electrification to cover 150 localities in 2016, setting-up of 161 KV power transmission line in 2016; and project to support electrification of 350 villages through deployment of solar photovoltaic systems in June 2021.

