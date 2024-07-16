Sri Lanka and US to enhance cooperation on maritime security

Colombo, July 16 Sri Lanka and the United States have resolved to enhance cooperation on maritime security aimed at a safe maritime domain in the Indian Ocean, including through activities undertaken under Sri Lanka's tenure as Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Both countries affirmed the US commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region during the 5th Sri Lanka–USA Partnership Dialogue held in Washington on July 12, the Lankan Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs of the US Department of State John Bass and Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane.

In the joint Statement released on Tuesday, the two countries expressed their shared commitment to economic prosperity, security cooperation, sustainable development, democracy and human rights, and people-to-people exchanges.

"The United States welcomed the signs of economic stabilization in Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka's steadfast commitment to the IMF programme and reforms, which will lay the groundwork for recovery, financial governance, and future growth," it mentioned.

"Sri Lanka expressed its sincere appreciation for US economic assistance during the past crisis, totaling more than a quarter-billion dollars. The United States continues to support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring and economic and governance reform agenda to promote sustainable growth," it added.

Colombo also welcomed the planned arrival of the fourth High Endurance US Coast Guard Cutter transferred through the US Excess Defence Articles programme and a King Air aircraft to strengthen Sri Lanka's maritime domain awareness and respond to humanitarian and post-disaster needs, totaling $30.18 million.

"The United States resolved to explore opportunities to increase support for Sri Lanka's hydrographic mapping capabilities and training and development of personnel in this field," the joint statement mentioned.

The USA delegation at the dialogue also included senior representatives of the US Department of State, the US Treasury, the US Department of Defence, the US Agency for International Development, and the National Security Council, the White House.

