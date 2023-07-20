Sri Lanka appoints committee on re-employment following economic crisis

Colombo, July 20 The Sri Lankan government has appointed an action committee on re-employing individuals impacted by the economic crisis, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

Comprising key secretaries from various ministries, the committee aspires to swiftly create job opportunities and pave the way for personal and economic growth by leveraging collective expertise and collaboration across ministries, the PMD added on Wednesday in a statement.

Sri Lankan academics and unions assume that many people lost their jobs during the South Asian country's economic crisis in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

