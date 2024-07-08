Sri Lanka appoints Rakesh Ramanlal Shah as Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], July 8 : GSEC Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, Rakesh Ramanlal Shah, appointed by the Government of Sri Lanka as the Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad with consular jurisdiction covering the State of Gujarat, received his Commission of appointment from Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Kshenuka Senewiratne.

In a post on X, the Sri Lankan High Commission in India stated, "Rakesh Ramanlal Shah, Chairman & Managing Director GSEC Ltd, appointed by the GOSL as the Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad with consular jurisdiction covering the State of Gujarat, received his Commission of Appointment today (08/07) from HC."

Earlier in June, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he is thankful to External Affairs Minister s Jaishankar as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their continued support to Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe, as he reminisced about Jaishankar's recent visit to Sri Lanka, stated that the houses built under the Indian Housing Project in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale were inaugurated at that time.

Sharing a post on X, the Sri Lankan President wrote, "I met Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar during his official visit to Sri Lanka, marking the first diplomatic exchange between India and Sri Lanka under the new government. We inaugurated houses built under the Indian Housing Project in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale. Thanks to @JeevanThondamanand @S_Thondaman for coordinating this project, benefiting the Indian-origin Tamil community."

https://x.com/RW_UNP/status/1804871303759065094

A Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was formally commissioned, with a main centre in Colombo, and a sub-centre in Hambantota.

"We also handed over houses from model villages in Colombo and Trincomalee. We formally commissioned the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, with a main centre in Colombo, a sub-centre in Hambantota, and unmanned installations across Sri Lanka's coastline," Wickremesinghe said.

"I thank PM @narendramodi and @DrSJaishankar for their continued support to Sri Lanka," he further added.

It was S Jaishankar's first bilateral visit as External Affairs Minister after his re-appointment. His visit to Colombo came after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's recent visit to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. During his visit, Jaishankar called on Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Wickremesinghe received him at the President's Office in a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks that included Sri Lanka's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva, Sri Lanka's Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries, Mahinda Amaraweera, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera. Jaishankar also held meetings with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor