Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga accuses SLPP of gathering violent groups at Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga on Monday accused the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) of gathering violent groups at the official residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"These violent groups were gathered here by the leadership of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and the lawmakers of this country before they went on their rampage," Ranatunga said in a statement.

This statement came after the incidents of clashes with the security forces deployed at protest sites came to the forefront. Over a hundred protestors were injured on Monday at the Galle Face protest site during violent clashes resulting in a nationwide curfew in the country.

The former cricketer said that it is heartbreaking to witness the violent behaviour of the pro-government parties that have attacked the peaceful protest at GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking to see the violent behaviour of the pro-government parties that attacked the peaceful, anti-government protests at GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama. These protesters were justifiably voicing their disappointment and frustration at the failure of the government to find a solution to the ongoing social and economic crisis in the country," the statement read.

Referring to the Sri Lankan police, Ranatunga said, "What is even more disappointing to see the duplicitous behaviour of the police." He further said that a few days ago the police were vigilant in attacking the peaceful protest near Battaramulla but in Monday's protest attack, they were negligent.

"What is even more questionable is the fact that while there is an emergency law enforced in the country, the police were not able to control and stop the riot," the former cricketer questioned.

Ranatunga claimed that the members of the Parliament were only concerned about their personal agendas and their power. He further said, "For two weeks, these MPs apart from a few, only cared about their own personal agendas, and failed to act on the concerns of teh people. It is not only about the leadership, but these MPs are also responsible for the prevailing situation in the country."

Ranatunga said that the President, Prime Minister as well as the collective lawmakers and the police of Sri Lanka are responsible for the violence caused by these pro-government protesters and he further said, "I highly condemn these acts of violence."

Earlier, Prime Minister Rajapaksa tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and has recommended the formation of an all-party interim government in his letter.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

