Sri Lanka begins accepting nominations for parliamentary election

Colombo, Oct 4 Sri Lankan election officials have begun accepting nominations for the upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for November 14, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake announced on Friday.

Ratnayake said that nominations would be accepted at district secretaries' offices in the country's 22 electoral districts from Friday until noon on October 11, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka's parliament consists of 225 members, with 196 elected through direct votes and the remaining 29 appointed via the national list, based on the proportion of votes each political party or independent group secures in the parliamentary election.

The country last held its parliamentary election in 2020.

After emerging victorious in recent presidential elections, NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the executive President, dissolved the Parliament eleven months in advance, paving the way for the parliamentary election in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor