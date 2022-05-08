Sri Lanka cancels leave of security forces after declaration of emergency

Sri Lanka on Saturday cancelled the leave of security forces with immediate effect after the declaration of a state of emergency in the island nation.

The Ministry of Defence divulged the information about the cancellation of the leaves, reported Daily Mirror.

The crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Friday declared a state of emergency after the crippling strike and protest over the external debt for the second time in five weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said that some protesters have begun to disregard law and order, disrupting the work of the police and security forces.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Public Security have informed the public to act as responsible citizens with utmost intelligence and patience during this difficult period to maintain law and order in the country.

"It must be stated that we all respect the democratic right of the people of Sri Lanka to peacefully express their agitations and protests within the democratic framework," the Defence Ministry said.

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor