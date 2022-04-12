Sri Lanka Crisis: Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL amid ongoing crisis in country

Former cricketer and minister Arjuna Ranatunga urged the Sri Lankan players, to come and stand in support of their country amid the ongoing crisis and stop playing IPL. "I really don't know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven't spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest," Arjuna Ranatunga told ANI.



Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.




