Sri Lanka crisis: Catholic nuns and priests protest against Rajapaksa govt, demands his resignation

Amid the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, now hundreds of Catholic nuns and priests protesting against the Sri Lankan government demanding the resignation of the President. People are protesting in large numbers in front of Gotabaya's residents, and people are demanding his resignation, but the President is not in any mood to resign from his post. People are chanting slogans like "Go Home Gota" and "Rajapaksa Resign"

VIDEO: Hundreds of priests and nuns march in solidarity with Sri Lanka protests over the government's handling of the country's economic crisis.



"Our corrupt leaders must be sensitive to the cry of the people," says Catholic priest Father Cecil Joy Perera at the rally pic.twitter.com/4fES14wCl3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 6, 2022

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.