Sri Lanka Crisis: High Commission asks Indians in Sri Lanka to register themselves

Indian High Commission in Colombo has asked the Indian citizens living in Sri Lanka to register their details on their official website amid the ongoing crisis. The High Commission also shared the web address: https://hcicolombo.gov.in/registration. After the meeting of India's high commissioner to Sri Lanka, the decision was taken to register Indian citizens living in Sri Lanka.

“High Commissioner called on Hon'ble PM @RW_UNP. Conveyed greetings and good wishes. Discussed continued India-Sri Lanka cooperation for economic recovery and stability in #SriLanka through democratic process towards the well being of all the people of Sri Lanka,” wrote the High Commission on Twitter.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off the first consignment of relief materials to Sri Lankan, amid the crisis. Stalin flagged off the ship carrying 9,000 tonnes of rice, 200 tonnes of milk powder, and 24 tonnes of essential medicines.

According to the report, the total value of this relief is Rs 45 crore. Earlier the CM said that he will send 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder, and life-saving drugs to Sri Lanka in batches from the central government. He also asked people to donate humanitarian grounds to Sri Lanka.