Sri Lanka Crisis: India and Japan to provide relief supplies to Sri Lanka amid crisis

Amid the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka, countries like India and Japan decided to provide food relief supplies worth millions of dollars to the Island country. The Indian High Commission on Friday said India will supply reliefs like rice, medicines and milk powder for the Sri Lankan people.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off the first consignment of relief materials to Sri Lankan, amid the crisis. Stalin flagged off the ship carrying 9,000 tonnes of rice, 200 tonnes of milk powder and 24 tonnes of essential medicines.

According to the report, the total value of this relief is Rs 45 crore. Earlier the CM said that he will send 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and life-saving drugs to Sri Lanka in batches from the central government. He also asked people to donate humanitarian grounds to Sri Lanka.

Whereas Japan has also announced, to help Sri Lanka amid crisis. Japan decided to provide USD 1.5 million through a World Food Programme (WFP) programme for essential food rations and school meal programme. "We are pleased to announce that the Government of Japan will grant 1.5 million dollars emergency assistance through WFP to provide three months' essential food supplies, including fortified rice, dhal and oil, for approximately 15,000 urban and rural people and 380,000 school children across the island," Charge d' Affaires ad interim of Japan to Sri Lanka Katsuki Kotaro said.

"We hope that this humanitarian assistance will help improve food access and nutrition for the people of Sri Lanka amidst the economic crisis," Kotaro added.



