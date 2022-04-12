Sri Lanka Crisis: India provides 11,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka amid crisis
India delivered 11,000 MT of rice to Colombo to help with the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Indian High Commission Tweeted, 11,000 MT rice from #India reached Colombo on board ship Chen Glory today ahead of New Year celebration by people of 🇱🇰. 16,000 MT rice supplied under 🇮🇳's multi-pronged support to 🇱🇰 in the past week alone.These supplies which mark the special bond between 🇮🇳&🇱🇰 will continue.
11,000 MT rice from #India reached #Colombo on board ship Chen Glory today ahead of New Year celebration by people of 🇱🇰. 16,000 MT rice supplied under 🇮🇳's multi-pronged support to 🇱🇰 in the past week alone.These supplies which mark the special bond between 🇮🇳&🇱🇰 will continue. pic.twitter.com/PF3yE626hl— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 12, 2022
For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.