Gopal Baglay, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka on Friday said, "When India suffered during Covid-19, there were prayers from Sri Lanka, and when Sri Lanka suffered due to Covid, India helped them with medicines and other essentials. We have been in close contact and discussions with the government of Sri Lanka for post-covid economic recovery."

He further said India's ties with Sri Lanka are a "confluence of thee factors: Vasudev Kutumbkam, Doctor of Sagar and Neighbourhood First."

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

