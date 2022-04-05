Sri Lanka crisis: Jacqueline Fernandez pens a heartbroken note for her country Sri Lanka amid ongoing crisis

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Reacting to this Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez has penned a heartbroken note for her country the actress shared a post and wrote “As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgment and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation. To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!”

Meanwhile on the work front, Jacqueline will be soon seen in ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar, and ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh.