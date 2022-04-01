Sri Lanka crisis: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa visits at Gotabaya Rajapksa's residence, amid the protest

After protesters continue to protest at Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, now Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapksa's private residence.

Continuing the protests in Sri Lanka now protesters reached the residence of Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Mirihina and forced him to resign. However, at least 45 were arrested for protests in Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's tourism minister Prasanna Ranatunge on Friday said, "The main issue Sri Lanka is facing is a forex shortage and protests of this nature will hurt tourism and have economic consequences" these statements come after the ongoing protest in the country.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.