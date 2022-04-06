Sri Lanka crisis: Sri Lankan doctors to protest in country due to shortage of medicines and drugs

Amid the economic crisis in the country, now Sri Lankan doctors on Wednesday said they will hold a street protest in the commercial capital Colombo as there is an extreme shortage of medicines and needful drugs in the hospital.

However, India decided to continue providing aid to the country. Indian High Commissioner told Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley that “Ongoing Linen of Credit to Sri Lanka for fuel and food totaling US$ 1.5 billion. Consignments will continue."

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.