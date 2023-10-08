Sri Lanka "deeply concerned" over loss of life in Israel and Palestine

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 8 : Sri Lanka on Sunday expressed its deep concern over the deadliest escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine after Hamas launched a massive rocket barrage and ground, air, and sea offensive against Israel.

"Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the attacks and escalation of violence and the resulting loss of life in Israel and Palestine," read the statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sri Lanka.

It called for an immediate halt to violence and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further civilian casualties.

So far one Sri Lankan has sustained minor injuries in an unprecedented attack that few Israelis saw coming on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah on Saturday, Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all those who lost loved ones and express our sympathies to the affected families," added the statement.

The Sri Lanka Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are monitoring the situation closely and are in contact with Sri Lankans living in the affected areas.

"Sri Lanka remains committed to supporting a negotiated settlement in line with internationally agreed parameters of two states living side by side on the basis of the 1967 borders," added the statement.

Meanwhile, the toll of injured has risen to 1,864 in Hamas terror attack, The Times of Israel reported citing the Health Ministry updates on the number of Israelis wounded and hospitalized.

Currently, 326 of them have been gravely injured, 359 have moderate injuries, and 19 are in critical condition.

Additionally, 20 people are being treated for severe stress and 821 people have minor injuries. 223 more persons are being watched over by medical personnel, The Times of Israel reported.

Unknown numbers of terrorists have been captured or killed by security forces and others; some have returned to Gaza with hostages, including women, children, and senior citizens.

Israel launched "Operation Swords of Iron," striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the deadly rocket and ground assault by Hamas soared past 300 people.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 232 people were killed and 1,790 injured in Gaza. According to the Israeli Health Ministry over 100 people are dead and over 900 others injured.

