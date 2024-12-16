Sri Lanka hails India's support in economic recovery, debt restructuring; calls for "durable solution" to fishermen's issue

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its support during their economic crisis and subsequent recovery efforts and acknowledged the country's role in debt-free structuring process.

The remarks by Dissanayake came while addressing a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India.

The Sri Lankan President said, "We faced an unprecedented economic crisis some two years ago and India supported us immensely to come out of that quagmire. It has also helped us immensely after that, especially in the debt-free structuring process."

He added, "I know that Sri Lanka secures a very significant place in the foreign policy of India. PM Modi assured us full support and he also assured us that he will always protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka."

Dissanayake also called for a "durable and sustainable solution" to the fishermen's issue that has affected both the nations, India and Sri Lanka.

"We also want to find a durable and sustainable solution to the fishermen's issue that has become a plague for both our countries. There are bottom trawling systems being adopted by the fishermen in that area and that needs to be put an end to because that will spell doom to this industry." he said.

Speaking about the digitising of public services, the sri Lankan President added, "India has achieved tremendous success in digitising the public services. So, likewise, Sri Lanka is also taking the same path. PM Modi assured me of support in that endeavour..."

He also thanked PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for the warm hospitality extended to the Sri Lankan delegation.

"After becoming the President of Sri Lanka, this is my first foreign visit. I am so happy that I was able to come to Delhi on my first State visit. I want to thank India for the invitation extended to me and also for the warm hospitality that was extended to the whole delegation, including myself. I want to thank PM Modi and President Murmu...This visit paved the way for the cooperation between the two countries to be developed further," Dissanayake said.

PM Modi and President Dissanayake made the joint statement after holding talks in the Hyderabad House in Delhi.

The Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15-17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor