Sri Lanka: Indian envoy meets rescued fishermen in Jaffna, assures them full support

Jaffna [Sri Lanka], August 2 : The officials of the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna, visited the Kayts police station and met two fishermen who were among the four, whose boat capsized upon collision with a Sri Lankan naval boat.

The Indian Consul General, Sai Murali, ascertained the well-being of fishermen, Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah. He also assured them of all possible support.

The Consulate officials also facilitated phone calls to their families in India to ensure their welfare.

"@CGJaffna visited Kayts police station and met 02 Indian fishermen, Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah, who were among the 04 fishermen whose boat capsized upon collision with an SL Naval boat," the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna said in a post on X.

"CG @saimurali_IFS ascertained their well-being and assured them of all possible support. Consulate officials facilitated phone calls to their families in India to ensure their welfare," it said in a subsequent post.

@CGJaffna visited Kayts police station and met 02 Indian fishermen, Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah, who were among the 04 fishermen whose boat capsized upon collision with an SL Naval boat. (1/2)@indiainsl @AhciKandy @CgiHoc @MEAIndia @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/CxMmZbirCn— India in Jaffna (@CGJaffna) August 1, 2024

The matter pertains to a collision between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island on Thursday.

Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one died, another is missing, while two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai.

In response to this, the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called on to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was registered over the death of an Indian fisherman.

Meanwhile, the search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

The Ministry of External Affairs affirmed that the government has always emphasized the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner.

It stated that the existing understandings between the two governments in that regard "must be strictly observed" and that efforts should be made to ensure that there is "no recurrence or resort to the use of force."

The statement added that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen. Issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised regularly at the highest levels with Sri Lanka.

High Commission @IndiainSL and @CGJaffna in cooperation with GoSL authorities secured release of 20 Indian fishermen. DHC @DrSatyanjal and other officials met the fishermen today, ascertained their well-being and assured their repatriation within a day. pic.twitter.com/kD8mdSx3Q9— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 1, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and the Consulate General in Jaffna secured the release of 20 fishermen from Sri Lanka.

"High Commission @IndiainSL and @CGJaffna in cooperation with GoSL authorities secured the release of 20 Indian fishermen. DHC @DrSatyanjal and other officials met the fishermen today, ascertained their well-being and assured their repatriation within a day," the Indian High Commission said in a post.

